Corporate Media Parrots Biden Campaign’s Talking Point On Trump’s ‘Bloodbath’ Remarks

Corporate media outlets appeared to echo President Joe Biden’s campaign talking points on Saturday and Sunday about former President Donald Trump’s “bloodbath” remarks that he made during a Saturday rally.

The Biden campaign posted a nine- second clip of Trump’s remarks from the Ohio rally, without providing context to inform readers that Trump was discussing what he believed would happen to the auto industry if Biden were reelected, instead insinuating that the former president was referring to the potential for political violence to ensue if he were to lose the election. Trump on Monday asserted he was only discussing the auto industry and alleged the media knew what he was referring to in a Truth Social post. (RELATED: Take A Look At Mika And Joe’s Faces As Their Heads Pretty Much Explode Over Trump’s Border Speech)



MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner in a Sunday podcast characterized Trump’s comments as an example of him escalating “the violence of his rhetoric,” according to Newsweek. Journalist David Corn similarly described the remarks as “violent” on MSNBC’s “The Weekend.”

WATCH:

Rolling Stone, NBC News and Politico all published headlines on Trump’s “bloodbath” comments without providing context, according to a screenshot posted at 11:00 PM on Saturday.

“The Fake News Media, and their Democrat Partners in the destruction of our Nation, pretended to be shocked at my use of the word BLOODBATH, even though they fully understood that I was simply referring to imports allowed by Crooked Joe Biden, which are killing the automobile industry. The United Auto Workers, but not their leadership, fully understand what I mean,” Trump posted. “With the Electric Car Mandate being pushed by Biden, there soon won’t be any cars made in the USA – UNLESS I’M ELECTED PRESIDENT, IN WHICH CASE AUTO MANUFACTURING WILL THRIVE LIKE NEVER BEFORE!!! MAGA2024.”

Biden’s own X account posted that Trump “wants another January 6.”

“Donald Trump’s America. And he’s proud of it,” host of “Morning Joe” Joe Scarborough wrote in a now-deleted post. “Promised another ‘bloodbath’ if he loses again.”

The host also posted footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

“Crooked Joe Biden and his campaign are engaging in deceptively, out-of-context editing that puts Roman Polanski to shame,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “They are the ones engaging in leveraging judicial lawfare to go after their main political opponent— President Trump— because he is crushing Joe in the polls. There isn’t any amount of special medicine they can inject him with to make him look alive, behave normally, or stop him from falling on his ass all the time.”

“If you’re listening, President Xi — and you and I are friends — but he understands the way I deal,” Trump said during the rally. “Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now … you’re going to not hire Americans and you’re going to sell the cars to us, no. We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected. Now if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s gonna be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars. They’re building massive factories.”

The Biden campaign, NBC, Rolling Stone and Politico did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.