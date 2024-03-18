Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Gruesome Injury He Suffered On Set Of Cult Classic Action Remake

Famous actor Jake Gyllenhaal revealed he suffered from a staph infection while filming a fight scene for the cult classic action movie, “Road House.”

Gyllenhaal said he was injured on the set of the remake of the film, and described the incident during his recent appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. He told Shepard and guest star Conor McGregor that he injured his hand and the infection followed.

“We’re fighting on the floor, fighting around tables, we’re fighting around glass,” Gyllenhaal said on the podcast. The bar fight scene quickly spiraled out of control. The actor said he, “put my hand on the bar,” right on top of “fucking straight glass.”

The actor said he was in intense pain at the time of the incident.

“I felt the glass going in my hand,” he said. “I remember the feeling [and] went, ‘That’s a lot of glass.’”

Gyllenhaal said he wasn’t alone and many people were injured during filming.

He said that due to the scenes required to remake the 80s original film starring Patrick Swayze, the cast was forced to contend with “stuff like that all the time.”

The star said the cut on his hand was serious but he wasn’t certain which of his numerous cuts actually led to the staff infection.

“I thought it came from, remember that scene where you come with a piece of wood?” he said on the podcast.

He addressed McGregor, saying he reached for his arm and thought, “Oh, maybe I’m injured.” (RELATED: Anthony Anderson Says ‘Movie Set Fight Gone Wrong’ Sent Him To ER)

“But my whole arm swelled up. It ended up being staph,” he added. “Gratefully, I was really, really trying to take care of everything that we did and my body while we were doing it. I didn’t sustain any major injuries.”