Entertainment

Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Gruesome Injury He Suffered On Set Of Cult Classic Action Remake

The 74th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Famous actor Jake Gyllenhaal revealed he suffered from a staph infection while filming a fight scene for the cult classic action movie, “Road House.”

Gyllenhaal said he was injured on the set of the remake of the film, and described the incident during his recent appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. He told Shepard and guest star Conor McGregor that he injured his hand and the infection followed.

“We’re fighting on the floor, fighting around tables, we’re fighting around glass,” Gyllenhaal said on the podcast. The bar fight scene quickly spiraled out of control. The actor said he, “put my hand on the bar,” right on top of “fucking straight glass.”

The actor said he was in intense pain at the time of the incident.

“I felt the glass going in my hand,” he said. “I remember the feeling [and] went, ‘That’s a lot of glass.’”

Jake Gyllenhaal attends the ‘Everest’ photocall during the 72nd Venice Film Festival on September 2, 2015 in Venice, Italy. Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal arrives at the ‘Stronger’ press conference during the 13th Zurich Film Festival on October 3, 2017 in Zurich, Switzerland. The Zurich Film Festival 2017 will take place from September 28 until October 8. Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Gyllenhaal said he wasn’t alone and many people were injured during filming.

He said that due to the scenes required to remake the 80s original film starring Patrick Swayze, the cast was forced to contend with “stuff like that all the time.”

The star said the cut on his hand was serious but he wasn’t certain which of his numerous cuts actually led to the staff infection.

Jake Gyllenhaal attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal attends the “Strange World” multimedia event at Picturehouse Central on November 19, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

“I thought it came from, remember that scene where you come with a piece of wood?” he said on the podcast.

He addressed McGregor, saying he reached for his arm and thought, “Oh, maybe I’m injured.” (RELATED: Anthony Anderson Says ‘Movie Set Fight Gone Wrong’ Sent Him To ER)

“But my whole arm swelled up. It ended up being staph,” he added. “Gratefully, I was really, really trying to take care of everything that we did and my body while we were doing it. I didn’t sustain any major injuries.”

 

 

 