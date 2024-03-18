Jon Bon Jovi Explains Rift With Ex-Bandmate Richie Sambora

Jon Bon Jovi explained his strained relationship with former bandmate Richie Sambora in an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock published Thursday.

The former bandmates have not been in touch since Sambora’s departure from Bon Jovi a decade ago. “We’re not in contact because he’s not in the organization any longer,” Bon Jovi told Ultimate Classic Rock (UCR). “Doesn’t mean that there’s not love forever, but it’s 11 years ago that he just didn’t show up anymore.”

Jon Bon Jovi says he’s ‘not in contact’ with Richie Sambora despite upcoming documentary on band https://t.co/wofe6XbSLz — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 17, 2024

Bon Jovi recounted the challenges that led to Sambora’s exit in 2013 required last-minute stand-ins for performances, ultimately leading to guitarist Phil X’s permanent replacement of Sambora in 2016.

“And there were emotional issues that he was dealing with as a single dad, and there were substance abuse issues that, you know … Phil X had to show up one time, and then Phil X had to show up another time,” he continued. “And then, again, there’s a show that night. What are we gonna do?” (RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Reveals The Insane Way Jake Bongiovi Proposed)