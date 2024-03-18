Entertainment

Jon Bon Jovi Explains Rift With Ex-Bandmate Richie Sambora

Jon Bon Jovi explained his strained relationship with former bandmate Richie Sambora in an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock published Thursday.

The former bandmates have not been in touch since Sambora’s departure from Bon Jovi a decade ago. “We’re not in contact because he’s not in the organization any longer,” Bon Jovi told Ultimate Classic Rock (UCR). “Doesn’t mean that there’s not love forever, but it’s 11 years ago that he just didn’t show up anymore.”

Bon Jovi recounted the challenges that led to Sambora’s exit in 2013 required last-minute stand-ins for performances, ultimately leading to guitarist Phil X’s permanent replacement of Sambora in 2016.

“And there were emotional issues that he was dealing with as a single dad, and there were substance abuse issues that, you know … Phil X had to show up one time, and then Phil X had to show up another time,” he continued. “And then, again, there’s a show that night. What are we gonna do?” (RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Reveals The Insane Way Jake Bongiovi Proposed)

The documentary series “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” consists of four parts and is set to premiere Apr. 26 across Hulu in the United States and Disney+ for international audiences, UCR stated. It explores the journey of Bon Jovi, featuring interviews with both former and current band members. Bon Jovi and Sambora will reportedly appear in the docuseries separately.

Bon Jovi answered candidly when asked if he talked with the former bandmate while filming the docuseries. “Not a word. That was [director] Gotham Chopra. This wasn’t a puff piece and this was no bullshit,” he continued. “This is not us behind the scenes pulling strings. Oh, no, no, no. They interviewed Richie in London. I wasn’t there. I had nothing to do with it. No, I still haven’t seen the [finished] product.”