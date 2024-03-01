Millie Bobby Brown Reveals The Insane Way Jake Bongiovi Proposed

Millie Bobby Brown revealed the wild way Jake Bongiovi proposed to her, during her guest appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Thursday.

The famous actress said Jon Bon Jovi’s son, her new fiance, proposed to her underwater while scuba diving, and she explained the unique situation that unfolded as he asked for her hand in marriage. “He gives me like a shell and I like, turn it over and it’s a ring,” she said. After a few awkward moments, unable to speak under water, the lovebirds surfaced — but there was one more surprise yet to come. “Anyways, he puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him the ring falls off my finger, plummets like, so fast, it was like a cinematic movie,” Brown told Fallon.

The 20-year-old actress detailed the series of events that comprised her very unique engagement story, and explained how challenging it was for her to accept Bongiovi’s proposal without using words.

“Basically, Jake and I bonded over diving. We love diving, we got our driving licenses together,” she said.

When he gave her the ring underwater, she didn’t know how to respond non-verbally.

“And I like, looked at him and he was like…” she made facial expressions and recreated the silent bubbles that replaced the words they were trying to say to one another.

She said she raised her thumb, then realized, “this means, ‘up,’ ‘I want to go up.’ So that would technically mean, ‘No, I don’t want to marry you, I want to go up,'” she said.

“So I was like okay,” and she demonstrated her hand signal for Fallon.

“And I think it was underwhelming, but I — we freaked out,” Brown said. B

Brown explained that when the rose to the surface of the water, she adjusted the ring on her finger and put her hand out to show Bongiovi what it looked like on her hand, and then – the unthinkable happened, and the ring slipped off her finger and back into the water.

“Jake threw himself, like so deep, like the diver was like, ‘You can’t do that, like your ears … literally your brain will explode,'” she said. The crowd gasped upon hearing of her misfortune in that moment, as the star explained what happened next.

Brown said Bongiovi dove in after the ring, and did a “cinematic grab, opens … and he saved the ring.”

She went on to comment on her belief that “it’s a reflection of who he is and I feel like we’re always going to have each other’s back and if anyone drops the ball, we got it.” (RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger Plays Cupid While Famous Game Show Host Proposes)

She later revealed Bongiovi gave her her mother’s ring, and they shared a magical, meaningful moment as a newly engaged couple.