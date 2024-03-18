Jsa Jsa Gabor’s Widow Frederic Prinz Von Anhalt Seeks Young Woman To Carry His Child

80-year-old Frederic Prinz Von Anhalt, Zsa Zsa Gabor’s widow, is looking for a young woman who’s willing to carry his child.

He recently spoke candidly about his wishes during a casual interview on the streets of Beverly Hills and said he’s received lots of marriage proposals since Gabor died in 2016, but that’s not at all what he’s looking for. He said he’s ready to have a child and he knows exactly what type of woman he wants to find for this next chapter of his life.

“There are so many beautiful girls, women here,” he told TMZ. “It has to be a girl, let’s say between 20 to 25 you know, that would be the right age. Don’t mind having a celebrity, I don’t mind having a rich girl, I don’t mind at all. I just want a baby of my own.”

Von Anhalt explained how he wants to proceed with this plan, and how the idea came about.

“What I want I actually you know after my wife passed away I had so many offers, you know to get married, but old women, you know. who wants an old woman, I want somebody young,” he told TMZ. “But now I decided to have a baby on my own it would be much better, you know, to have somebody carry my name, carry on the Jsa Jsa Gabor name, the legacy …”

Von Anhalt said adoption wasn’t an option for him.

“So I need a child of my own — but I’m not able because I’m 80 years old — I’m not able to adopt a baby, so ya, I’m looking for a woman you know if I find the right woman you know who wants to carry my baby …” he told TMZ.

“It has to be the right one or I’ll have to get married you know, I have to do it myself. Little sky blue tiny Viagra, it works,” he said.

“So many older guys did it and got children, why can’t I do it? That’s what I want to do, why not?” he said.

Von Anhalt proceeded to list off the qualities he’s looking for in a woman.

“It has to be the right woman, that’s important she has to be intelligent she has to be blonde, I have to interview her, how she ticks, you know — I will know,” he said. (RELATED: ‘Kind Of Stockholm Syndrome’: Crystal Hefner Details Group Sex And Other Demands Made By Hugh Hefner)

“I talk to the girls you know, it’s very tough to do it you know you have to be very careful what you say,” he said.

“I’m sure I’m going to find somebody, I know I’m going to find somebody. Definitely in the next 12 months,” he told TMZ.