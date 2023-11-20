REPORT: Brad Pitt’s Adopted Son Calls Him A ‘World Class A*shole’ In Unearthed Social Media Post

An unearthed Instagram post shows Pax Jolie-Pitt, an adopted son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, hurling insults at his famous dad Father’s Day 2020.

Pax was reportedly just 16 when he used a private account to lash out against Pitt, roughly four years after the Oscar winner allegedly abused Jolie and two of their six children on a private jet. This is the first time the social media post has been verified, the Daily Mail reported Monday. The outlet also published a screenshot of the purported Instagram post.

“Happy Father’s Day to this world class asshole!! ” Pax reportedly wrote to his Instagram story, per the Mail. “You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person.”

Pax continued to unleash raw emotion as he dragged Pitt’s name and reputation.

“You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence,” Pax posted, referring to Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox, according to the outlet.

The angry rant was posted alongside a photo of Pitt receiving an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” the Mail’s screenshot shows.

“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell,” Pax wrote, per the outlet.

“You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday,” he concluded, according to the Mail. “So Happy Father’s Day, you fucking awful human being.”(RELATED: ‘I Would’ve Gone Under In A Much Darker Way’: Angelina Jolie Says Motherhood Saved Her)

A source close to the situation reportedly confirmed that the private account that published the comments does belong to Pax.

“It’s the account he uses for friends – friends from school mostly. He never says much about his parents, keeps himself to himself, so that was unusual,” the source told the Mail.

The outlet also noted that Zahara, 18, was introduced as “Zahara Marley Jolie” rather than “Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt” at her recent sorority induction, suggesting that Pax might not be the only one whose relationship with Brad is strained.