‘Kind Of Stockholm Syndrome’: Crystal Hefner Details Group Sex And Other Demands Made By Hugh Hefner

Hugh Hefner’s widow, Crystal Hefner, spoke out about group sex with various strangers and the many controlling demands she had to adhere to on Hugh’s demand.

Crystal spent a decade living in the Playboy Mansion. Five of those years were spent as a Playboy Bunny and Hugh’s girlfriend, and the other five as his wife. Now that Hugh’s death has made her a widow, she has broken free from the rules she once had to live by and candidly detailed the intricacies of her life with Hugh in a recent interview with Daily Mail. “It was embarrassing. I don’t know the most people there’d been in our bedroom at one time but – a lot. Pretty bad. We were like, ‘Oh, now it’s your turn’,” she said, as she described the orgies she participated in.

“Nobody really wanted to be there but I think in Hef’s mind, he still thought he was in his 40s, and those nights, the people, the mansion, solidified that idea,” she said.

“He felt, ‘I’ve still got it,'” Crystal said to Daily Mail.

Crystal detailed the controlling elements of her relationship with the Playboy boss. She sad he dictated what shade of nail polish she should wear, as being pink, pale, and sheer, never matte. She said Hefner also tapped her on the head when her roots were showing as a way to notify her that she wasn’t keeping up with dying her roots and needed to do something about it.

She said Hugh issued a 6pm curfew to her when she was his wife, which ensured that she would be home with him for dinner each night. She noted that Hefner ate chicken soup with cream cheese and crackers daily, and demanded that she share in his mealtime. She would then have to sit through movies that he wanted to see.

At night, Crystal says she was expected to participate in the group sex experiences that made Hefner famous, and she would oblige.

Crystal spoke about the famous “Sunday Fundays” that featured 200 young women descending on the Playboy mansion for a night of fun and debauchery. She revealed Hefner would take so much Viagra to get through the group sex with the women that he suffered significant physical side effects from the drug, including significant loss of hearing on one side.

“Hef always said he’d rather be deaf and still able to have sex. Weird,” Crystal said.

Crystal recalled her first sexual experience with Hefner, and described it as being “unremarkable,” according to Daily Mail. (RELATED: I Just Wanted To Be First And To Be Done’: Bridget Marquardt Discusses Her Sexual Encounters With Hugh Hefner)

“Whatever you would like, whatever you would think, or however you would want a night to go, well, it wasn’t that,” she said.

“Looking back, I think I had a kind of Stockholm syndrome,” she said.

“There was part of me that always thought if this was real love, there wouldn’t be other women in the bedroom. I reconciled myself to it by trying to believe that Hef loved me as best he knew how.”