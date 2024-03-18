Judge Allows Infamous ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape Into Evidence For Trump Hush Money Trial

A judge ruled that a famous tape of former President Donald Trump could be admitted into evidence at his upcoming trial Monday, according to multiple reports.

The so-called “Access Hollywood” tape, featuring Trump’s discussion with then-host Billy Bush, will be admitted into evidence, New York Judge Juan Merchan ruled. Merchan also said that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen and porn star Stormy Daniels would also be permitted to testify at the trial. (RELATED: ‘It’s A Mess’: Andy McCarthy Slams Alvin Bragg For Late Doc Dump In Trump Case)

“Defendant’s motion to preclude is DENIED subject to strict limitations as more fully discussed in this Court’s Decision on the People’s motions in limine,” Marchan wrote.

The tape, released in the last weeks of the 2016 election, featured Trump talking with Bush about how he tried to seduce women, including a suggestion to “grab them by the pussy.”

“The steps taken to secure the stories of Sajudin and McDougal complete the narrative of the agreement that was reached at the meeting,” Merchan wrote. “To wit, stemming the flow of negative information that could circulate about Defendant before it teaches the public eye. Locating and purchasing the information from Daniels not only completes the narrative of events that precipitated the falsification of business records but is also probative of the Defendant’s intent. Further, the evidence and testimony surrounding these individuals is inextricably intertwined with the narrative of events and is necessary background for the jury.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a case centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, during Trump’s successful run for the White House.

Merchan agreed to delay Trump’s trial until at least mid-April after the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York delivered tens of thousands of documents to Trump’s attorneys.

