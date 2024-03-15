‘It’s A Mess’: Andy McCarthy Slams Alvin Bragg For Late Doc Dump In Trump Case

Former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy slammed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Friday over his handling of discovery in the criminal case against former President Donald Trump, noting a document dump less than a month before the trial was set to start.

Bragg said he was open to a 30-day delay from the Trump trial’s projected March 25 start date, in a Thursday legal filing. The trial on charges from an indictment secured against Trump in March 2023 centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. (RELATED: ‘Get Bad Convictions’: Alan Dershowitz Outlines Dems’ Strategy With Trump Indictments)

Trump’s attorneys received over 30,000 pages of documents from the office of the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Wednesday, according to Bragg’s filing, which drew criticism from McCarthy.

“It’s actually worse than that, I think, John, if that’s possible, because the case Pomeranz wanted to bring is not this ridiculous hush money Stormy Daniels case, it was the big fraud case,” McCarthy told “America Reports” co-host John Roberts, who read from a post Trump made on Truth Social Thursday.

“And when Bragg would not bring that after the federal prosecutors would not bring it and Cyrus Vance, Bragg’s predecessor, wouldn’t bring it, Tish James, the attorney general, scooped it up, and she tried it as a civil case and she got such plaudits from anti-Trump progressives and Democrats that I think Bragg then went back, and he… ended up indicting this dog’s breakfast of a Stormy Daniels case [that] involved something that happened seven years ago as we are seeing this week they could not get their discovery together.”

New York Judge Arthur Engoron ruled Feb. 16 that Trump was to pay $354 million and banned him from being an officer or director for any company or organization based in New York for three years following a civil trial after Democratic Attorney General Letitia James of New York sued Trump in September 2022, alleging he overstated the value of real estate holdings in order to obtain loans after promising to investigate Trump during her 2018 campaign for attorney general, during which she labeled him an “illegitimate president.”

“They basically dumped over 100,000 documents on Trump on the eve of trial for something that happened seven years ago that should have been a misdemeanor that he’s trying to carve into 34 felonies, Bragg is. So, it’s a mess,” McCarthy continued.

