Trump ‘Bloodbath’ Hoax Shows Just How Pathetic The Media Has Become

“It’s going to be a bloodbath” — the latest media hoax that wasn’t. Despite the entire Democrat-media complex trying to stir the pot, the news cycle surrounding this faux outrage is already just about over it. It’s tempting to ignore completely; another day, another corporate media hoax. But its abject absurdity and failure are telling indicators of just how far we’ve come as a country since Donald Trump first came on the national scene. In fact, virtually everything about it is a good sign for Trump.