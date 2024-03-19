REPORT: Burglars Steal Over $100,000 From NBA Legend Paul Pierce As LA Crime Spree Continues

Burglars stole over $100,000 from the Los Angeles home of Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce on Friday night, police sources told TMZ.

In addition to the cash, police said the suspected robbers stole expensive watches and a safe, according to TMZ.

REPORT: Paul Pierce’s home in LA was broken into last Friday, per TMZ. “Amongst the burglarized items were expensive watches, 6 figures in cash, and a safe.” pic.twitter.com/IvgbYDWBKw — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 19, 2024

Pierce is just the latest in a string of Los Angelinos who have fallen victim to robberies in the Californian city.

Post Malone, Rihanna, Yasiel Puig, Bella Thorne, Drake and Quentin Tarantino are among the victims TMZ listed of LA robberies in recent years. (RELATED: NBA Star Screams Obscenity Into Broadcaster’s Microphone While Reacting To Own Highlight)

LAPD has also discussed “burglary tourism,” a disturbing new phenomenon where migrants from South America travel to and target affluent American suburbs, often using sophisticated technology like signal jammers, in an effort to rob rich Americans, according to TMZ. The outlet did not directly report whether or not one of these burglary tourists was involved with Pierce’s robbery.

Pierce probably isn’t too stressed about it — he’s got nearly $200 million in career earnings, according to Spotrac, and that’s not even counting The Truth’s endorsement deals.

Still, peace of mind is invaluable, and having your home broken into is a harrowing experience, whether you’re there or not. Pierce was apparently not present, according to TMZ.

I would recommend 34 get his ass out of there. LA is not the place you want to be these days.