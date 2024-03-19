ESPN Anchor Hannah Storm Reveals Shocking Cancer Diagnosis

ESPN anchor Hannah Storm revealed a shocking breast cancer diagnosis in an exclusive interview with People published Tuesday morning.

Storm was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS,) a non-invasive stage zero breast cancer of the milk ducts that hasn’t spread into the breast tissue, she revealed to People.

Doctors originally became concerned when a mammogram revealed she had “dense breasts,” she told the outlet. Further imaging revealed the cancer, she continued.

“They said, ‘We saw something and we’d like to biopsy it. It’s probably nothing. Not a big deal,’” she told People. “I kind of wish they hadn’t said it’s not a big deal.”

“I just heard ‘breast cancer’ and I was shocked,” Storm continued to tell the outlet. “I was so stunned. I’ve had yearly mammograms and there was never anything, I have no family history. I had no pain. I had no lumps. I literally had nothing that would’ve indicated that I had breast cancer.”

Thank you so much @GMA @RobinRoberts for having me to talk about the importance of mammograms and early detection. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/aXlAbzYn1G — Hannah Storm (@HannahStormESPN) March 19, 2024



Storm sought treatment from Dr. Elisa Port, Chief Surgeon and Director of the Dubin Breast Cancer Center at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, she told People. (RELATED: ESPN Reporter Shows Insane Levels Of Cope Saying Clearly Interesting Man Isn’t Interesting)

“Dr. Port called me immediately and her first words were, ‘You’re going to die of something. You are not going to die of this,’” Storm told the outlet. “She not only did my surgery, but guided me through the entire process.”

Port performed a lumpectomy on Feb. 1 and successfully removed cancerous cells from two areas, she revealed to People.

Storm was lucky enough to not have to receive any radiation, she explained. Instead, she was treated with a medication to reduce estrogen production which aids in arresting the progression of hormone receptor-positive breast cancers, she told the outlet.

“Every day when I wake up and I look in the mirror, my left breast doesn’t look exactly like my right one. There’s the scar there,” she told People. “And literally when I look in the mirror, I have this profound sense of gratitude. It’s like a daily reminder of just how fortunate I am.”

The 61-year-old Storm joined ESPN‘s broadcast team in 2008 and has been a fixture as an anchor of SportsCenter, the ESPY’s awards show and numerous other programs throughout her tenure, according to her ESPN bio.