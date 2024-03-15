ESPN Reporter Shows Insane Levels Of Cope Saying Clearly Interesting Man Isn’t Interesting

ESPN’s Mina Kimes said Aaron Rodgers, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who admits to regularly doing psychedelic drugs and is being considered as a vice presidential candidate, “isn’t a particularly interesting person,” during a Thursday appearance on the Dan LeBetard show.

While discussing the recent CNN report that Aaron Rodgers denied the Sandy Hook shooting took place, a report Rodgers refuted, Kimes claimed he “isn’t a particularly interesting person.”

Kimes, who immediately took to Twitter when the CNN report dropped to uncritically signal boost the story, is completely disingenuous here.

Seeing reactions to this along the lines of “who’s surprised,” but man…this is really galling. Far too many stupid and harmful conspiracy theories out there these days, but Sandy Hook trutherism is uniquely insidious. https://t.co/lb5IFu9R6U — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 13, 2024



Putting aside the hypocrisy of the fact that Kimes herself has tweeted about Rodgers over a dozen times in the past year, anybody with a brain would agree that Rodgers is obviously interesting.

Interesting is not a word that’s attached to value-judgement. Hitler was pretty damn interesting. Horrible guy? For sure. But there’s a reason people have written thousands of books about him. His life, philosophy, the circumstances that led to his rise to power are all of general interest to the vast majority of people.

Rodgers’ life, too, is particularly fascinating. His NFL career has taken him from the deep valleys of California to the frozen tundra of Green Bay, Wisconsin, culminating in a (probably final) stop in the Big Apple, the most interesting city in the world. (RELATED: Star QB Implores US Elites To Expose ‘F*cked Up’ Corruption Instead Of Slamming Anti-Vaxxers)

He’s dated a number of high-profile women ranging from Hollywood stars like Olivia Munn and Shailene Woodley to the legendary NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.

His own family has shunned him. That’s pretty freaking interesting!

He’s also been a vocal proponent of psychedelic drugs like ayahuasca, which he’s admitted to using during multiple shamanic retreats to Peru. Ok yeah that’s pretty boring. Oh no wait, it’s insanely interesting!

Words still mean something, regardless of your personal feelings towards somebody. You may not like Rodgers’ stance on vaccines. But to say he “isn’t a particularly interesting person” is absolutely ludicrous. The guy gives the Dos Equis spokesman a run for his money for the title of “Most Interesting Man In The World.”

There’s a reason Kimes has tweeted about Rodgers more than once a month on average for the past year.

The little “that’ll be you someday” look Rodgers gives Sauce after his interaction with Revis was my favorite moment of episode one #HardKnocks https://t.co/CNTck3T9sR — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 9, 2023

There’s a reason tabloids are constantly using his name and image for pageviews. He puts asses in the seats.

Even CNN knows this, hence their shocking and uncorroborated claim.

The man is being considered as a vice presidential candidate by a freaking Kennedy for God’s sake. What, I ask you Ms. Kimes, could possibly be more interesting than that?

Mina is entitled to her opinion, even if it’s an incredibly dumb one. But don’t gaslight the rest of us. This Orwellian mass media push to redefine terms like “vaccine” and “mostly-peaceful” is disturbing and I am firmly taking a stand against it. Aaron Rodgers is, obviously, interesting.