ESPN Reporter Shows Insane Levels Of Cope Saying Clearly Interesting Man Isn't Interesting

New York Jets Training Camp

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Robert McGreevy
ESPN’s Mina Kimes said Aaron Rodgers, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who admits to regularly doing psychedelic drugs and is being considered as a vice presidential candidate, “isn’t a particularly interesting person,” during a Thursday appearance on the Dan LeBetard show.

While discussing the recent CNN report that Aaron Rodgers denied the Sandy Hook shooting took place, a report Rodgers refuted, Kimes claimed he “isn’t a particularly interesting person.”

Kimes, who immediately took to Twitter when the CNN report dropped to uncritically signal boost the story, is completely disingenuous here.


Putting aside the hypocrisy of the fact that Kimes herself has tweeted about Rodgers over a dozen times in the past year, anybody with a brain would agree that Rodgers is obviously interesting.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 11: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets calls out the play in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Elsa/Getty Images

Interesting is not a word that’s attached to value-judgement. Hitler was pretty damn interesting. Horrible guy? For sure. But there’s a reason people have written thousands of books about him. His life, philosophy, the circumstances that led to his rise to power are all of general interest to the vast majority of people.

Rodgers’ life, too, is particularly fascinating. His NFL career has taken him from the deep valleys of California to the frozen tundra of Green Bay, Wisconsin, culminating in a (probably final) stop in the Big Apple, the most interesting city in the world. (RELATED: Star QB Implores US Elites To Expose ‘F*cked Up’ Corruption Instead Of Slamming Anti-Vaxxers)

He’s dated a number of high-profile women ranging from Hollywood stars like Olivia Munn and Shailene Woodley to the legendary NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MAY 27: Danica Patrick, driver of the #13 GoDaddy Chevrolet kisses Aaron Rodgers prior to the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 27, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 28: NFL player Aaron Rodgers (L) and actress Olivia Munn attend the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

His own family has shunned him. That’s pretty freaking interesting!

He’s also been a vocal proponent of psychedelic drugs like ayahuasca, which he’s admitted to using during multiple shamanic retreats to Peru. Ok yeah that’s pretty boring. Oh no wait, it’s insanely interesting!

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 21: NFL Quarterback Aaron Rodgers participates in a talk with author Aubrey Marcus as part of Psychedelic Science 2023 in the Bellcor Theatre of the Colorado Convention Center on June 21, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Words still mean something, regardless of your personal feelings towards somebody. You may not like Rodgers’ stance on vaccines. But to say he “isn’t a particularly interesting person” is absolutely ludicrous. The guy gives the Dos Equis spokesman a run for his money for the title of “Most Interesting Man In The World.”

There’s a reason Kimes has tweeted about Rodgers more than once a month on average for the past year.

There’s a reason tabloids are constantly using his name and image for pageviews. He puts asses in the seats.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the game at Levi’s Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 13: NFL player Aaron Rodgers and actor Justin Timberlake present the ESPY for Best Male College Athlete during The 2011 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Even CNN knows this, hence their shocking and uncorroborated claim.

The man is being considered as a vice presidential candidate by a freaking Kennedy for God’s sake. What, I ask you Ms. Kimes, could possibly be more interesting than that?

Mina is entitled to her opinion, even if it’s an incredibly dumb one. But don’t gaslight the rest of us. This Orwellian mass media push to redefine terms like “vaccine” and “mostly-peaceful” is disturbing and I am firmly taking a stand against it. Aaron Rodgers is, obviously, interesting.