Editorial

Star Receiver Mike Williams, Who Just Got Cut, Finds New Home With The New York Jets. It’s A Perfect Fit

BLOG
Los Angeles Chargers v Minnesota Vikings

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Robert McGreevy Contributor
Font Size:

Star former Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams agreed to a one-year, $15 million deal with the New York Jets, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday afternoon.

The Chargers cut Williams on Wednesday to save over $20 million in cap room as they cleared house, shipping out star receiver Keenan Allen to the Bears for a fourth-round pick.

Williams now joins a revamped Jets offense, as Gang Green just added star left tackle Tyron Smith on a $20 million deal over the weekend as well. The pair will look to help Aaron Rodgers and company get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1969. (RELATED: REPORT: Once-Feared Edge Rusher Signs With Depleted Defense)


Williams is a great fit on a Jets offense that already has a star number-one option in Garrett Wilson. Like he did in Los Angeles with Keenan Allen, Williams will be able to serve as the second option on a very good offense.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 15: Mike Williams #81 of the Los Angeles Chargers catches the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 15: Mike Williams #81 of the Los Angeles Chargers catches the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Mike Williams #81 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates with teammates after catching a three yard touchdown reception during the fourth quarter against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on September 12, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 12: Mike Williams #81 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates with teammates after catching a three yard touchdown reception during the fourth quarter against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on September 12, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 06: Mike Williams #81 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates a catch against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. Rob Carr/Getty Images

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 06: Mike Williams #81 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates a catch against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. Rob Carr/Getty Images

And for a one-year prove-it deal, it’s a solid fit for both sides.

Williams missed almost the entire 2023 season with a back fracture. But when he’s healthy, he can ball. He led the league in yards per reception with 20.4 in 2019. He’s had multiple thousand yard seasons and racked up over 300 catches in his seven NFL seasons.