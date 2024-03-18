REPORT: Once-Feared Edge Rusher Chase Young Signs With Saints’ Depleted Defense

The New Orleans Saints and defensive end Chase Young have agreed to a one-year, $13 million fully guaranteed deal, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Young, the second overall pick in the 2020 draft, was touted as a can’t-miss prospect coming out of Ohio State, but the 24-year-old has struggled to live up to the hype so far.

After earning a Pro Bowl selection and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2020 with Washington, Young struggled in his sophomore season.

Then, in 2022 he suffered a torn ACL, sidelining him for the season after just three games.

Source: The #Saints are expected to sign former #49ers pass-rusher Chase Young, a new weapon off the edge. The 2020 No. 2 overall selection gets a fresh start. pic.twitter.com/mgNiwTbwrf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2024

Washington gave up on Young last season, sending him to the San Francisco 49ers for a third-round pick in November. (RELATED: Star Linebacker Tragically Retires At 28)

While Young’s San Francisco tenure was solid — they did make it to the Super Bowl after all — he played a diminished role in the Bay, logging fewer snaps as a rotational pass rusher than his high draft slot would warrant.

Young now heads to New Orleans on a prove-it deal that could motivate the still-promising young rusher to kick his career into high gear.

He’ll join Cameron Jordan, one of the game’s best pass rushers of all time, and undoubtedly learn a lot from the aging superstar.

Jordan, at the age of 34, has been a lifelong Saint and is the longest-tenured player on the roster.

But outside of Jordan (and stud cornerback Marshon Lattimore), the defense is pretty thin. Starters Zack Baun and Isaac Yiadom departed in free agency.

For Young, this deal is a chance to prove he’s worthy of a big money deal. For the Saints, it’s based on the hope that Young can live up to the potential he demonstrated as a rookie and help propel them to the playoffs.