‘RICO is not a crime!’: AOC sent into tailspin after asking Bobulinski to list Biden’s crimes

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was sent into a tailspin Wednesday as she questioned Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Tony Bobulinski.

Bobulinski appeared before the House Oversight Committee to testify about his allegations against President Joe Biden. Bobulinski said Joe Biden knew about his son’s business dealings with Chinese energy firm, CEFC.

“Is it your testimony today that you personally witnessed President Joe Biden commit a crime?” Ocasio-Cortez asked.

“I believe the fact that he was sitting with me while I was putting together —” Bobulinski began.

“Did you witness the president commit a crime? Is it your testimony today?” she asked.

“Yes,” the witness answered.

“And what crime have you witnessed?” the congresswoman asked. (RELATED: Hearing Goes Off The Rails As Former Hunter Biden Business Partner Calls Two Dem Reps ‘Liars’)

“How much time do I have to go through it?” he asked.

“It is simple. You name the crime. Did you watch him steal something?” she asked.

Bobulinski listed off Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) and “corruption statutes.”

“RICO, you’re obviously not familiar with —” he said.

“Excuse me, sir. Excuse me, sir? Excuse me, sir. RICO is not a crime. It is a category. What is the crime?” she asked.

“It’s a category of crimes that you’re then charged under a long hundred list of statues,” Bobulinski said.

Ocasio-Cortez raged against Republicans for opening an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden in relation to a potential influence-peddling scheme. She claimed the resolution does not accuse the president of a specific “high crime or misdemeanor.” She pointed out how the FBI arrested the source who alleged that the Biden family discussed a bribery scheme with Burisma officials on charges of making a false statement and one count of creating a false and fictitious record.

“This entire impeachment inquiry is based on an actual, provable individual who has lied. Now responsible leadership would withdraw an inquiry based on that!” she said. “Withdraw it. Instead, what we are seeing is that this committee was warned about the falsehoods of these allegations long before that. Warned by Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and yet they proceed it anyway.”

She argued the basis of the inquiry was “wrong” and that it was proceeding based on “false charges.”

Bobulinksi said in 2022 that the Biden family tried to commit “fraud” against him.. He said in February that China successfully tried to “infiltrate and compromise” the Bidens as well as the Obama White House and alleged the now-president “enabled” a profitable business deal between his son and a Chinese Communist Party-linked energy company.

Bobulinski was one among five business partners involved in Oneida Holdings, a shell company created in May 2017 with Hunter Biden, James Biden and two other businessmen. They planned to use Oneida Holdings to form a business arrangement with CEFC. Bobulinski further said the Biden family “aggressively leveraged” their family name to facilitate their business deals.

Hunter Biden denied that his father was involved in his business dealings during a closed-door deposition in February.

“I am here today to provide the committees with the one uncontestable fact that should end the false premise of this inquiry: I did not involve my father in my business, not while I was a practicing lawyer, not in my investments or transactions, domestic or international, not as a board member, and not as an artist, never,” Hunter Biden said in his opening remarks.