Why Is Beyoncé’s Name Misspelled On Her New Album Cover?

Beyoncé puzzled fans after her name was misspelled on a limited edition cover of her new album, “Cowboy Carter.”

The cover of the famous singer’s new album showcases the star standing with a sash around her, on which her name is spelled with an “i” instead of an “o.” It read, “Beyince,” and there’s a story behind the revelation. According to Beyoncé’s mother, “Beyoncé” is the family’s surname, and it was once spelled incorrectly on some of her sibling’s birth certificates.

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, discussed the origin of her family name during an interview with People in 202o. Her explanation is now trending on Twitter after the release of the album cover prompted fans to dig deeper.

The star’s mother revealed that a clerical error led to some of her sibling’s surnames being printed incorrectly on their birth certificates.

OH MY GOD ?!!!!!! the meaning behind “BEYINCÉ” oh Beyoncé is coming take back what’s hers ! “I was told be happy that you’re getting a birth certificate, because at one time Black people didn’t get birth certificates” – Ms. Tina on ‘Beyincé’ pic.twitter.com/dCKoN76GJc — THUGGA (@THUGGABEY) March 20, 2024

“I think me and my brother Skip were the only two that had B-E-Y-O-N-C-E,” she said, according to People.

“It’s interesting — and it shows you the times — because we asked my mother when I was grown. I was like, ‘Why is my brother’s name spelled B-E-Y-I-N-C-E?’ You know, it’s all these different spellings,” she said.

“And my mom’s reply to me was like, ‘That’s what they put on your birth certificate.'”

Tina recalled probing the matter further with her own mother.

“So I said, ‘Well, why didn’t you argue and make them correct it?’ And she said, ‘I did one time, the first time, and I was told be happy that you’re getting a birth certificate.'”

"Because at one time Black people didn't get birth certificates," Tina's mother said.

“Cowboy Carter,” is slated to drop Mar. 29.