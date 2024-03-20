Entertainment

Why Is Beyoncé’s Name Misspelled On Her New Album Cover?

Beyonce Performs at The Staples Center

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Beyoncé puzzled fans after her name was misspelled on a limited edition cover of her new album, “Cowboy Carter.”

The cover of the famous singer’s new album showcases the star standing with a sash around her, on which her name is spelled with an “i” instead of an “o.” It read, “Beyince,” and there’s a story behind the revelation. According to Beyoncé’s mother, “Beyoncé” is the family’s surname, and it was once spelled incorrectly on some of her sibling’s birth certificates.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, discussed the origin of her family name during an interview with People in 202o. Her explanation is now trending on Twitter after the release of the album cover prompted fans to dig deeper.

LOS ANGELES, CA: Recording artist Beyonce accepts the Best Urban Contemporary Album award for ‘Lemonade’ onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

The star’s mother revealed that a clerical error led to some of her sibling’s surnames being printed incorrectly on their birth certificates.

HOLLYWOOD: Actress and singer Beyonce attends the premiere of Paramounts “The Fighting Temptations” at the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, September 17, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA: Singer Beyonce Knowles arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on February 27, 2005 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA: Singer Beyonce Knowles arrives at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

“I think me and my brother Skip were the only two that had B-E-Y-O-N-C-E,” she said, according to People.

“It’s interesting — and it shows you the times — because we asked my mother when I was grown. I was like, ‘Why is my brother’s name spelled B-E-Y-I-N-C-E?’ You know, it’s all these different spellings,” she said.

“And my mom’s reply to me was like, ‘That’s what they put on your birth certificate.'”

Tina recalled probing the matter further with her own mother.

Singer Beyonce performs on stage during a concert in the Rock in Rio Festival on September 13, 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Beyonce attends the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com

“So I said, ‘Well, why didn’t you argue and make them correct it?’ And she said, ‘I did one time, the first time, and I was told be happy that you’re getting a birth certificate.'”

“Because at one time Black people didn’t get birth certificates,” Tina’s mother said. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Is Changing Her Son’s Name And He’s Only One Year Old)

Singer Beyonce Knowles and Tina Knowles attend the VH1 Divas Duets, a concert to benefit the VH1 Save the Music FoundationPhoto by Robert Mora/Getty Images

Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

“Cowboy Carter,” is slated to drop Mar. 29.