Kylie Jenner Is Changing Her Son’s Name And He’s Only One Year Old

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son celebrated his first birthday in January and his famous parents have already filed for a name change.

The Kardashians seem to have an affinity for transforming themselves with cosmetics and fashion, and they all look dramatically different after taking measures to alter their image. It seems their never-ending quest to stand out has seeped into Jenner’s parenting style.

The reality television star and cosmetics mogul kept her son’s name a secret from the world for a long time before finally revealing she had named him Wolfe. Then, in true Kardashian style, she changed her mind. Seemingly bored of playing with her own image, Jenner is now messing with her child and changing the name she gave him in the first place. Not even a child is exempt from this bizarre Kardashian behavior.

Jenner and Scott filed legal documents to officially change their son’s name from Wolf Jacques Webster to Aire Webster, according to TMZ. Both parents have signed the petition and are on board with the name change.

Court documents indicated the child’s parents “regret the initial name choice of Wolf Jacques Webster. Now that Petitioners have had the chance to spend time with their baby, they believe the name Aire Webster is a better fit,” according to TMZ. The court has not yet approved the name change. (RELATED: REPORT: Travis Scott Punches Sound Engineer, Damages Equipment)

Aire is reportedly a Hebrew name that means “Lion of God.”

Jenner and Scott also have a daughter named Stormi.

For those who haven’t put that together, the names of their children when combined, are Stormi Aire.

How long before they want to change that?