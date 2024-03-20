Black Biden Voter Rails Against Migrant Crisis Before Show Host Calls Her Out For Voting Blue

A black Chicago resident who voted for President Joe Biden railed against the migrant crisis before a show host said she is partially to blame.

An audience member lamented the TOBT Show hosts how the government is “bankrupting” the residents in Chicago by sheltering migrants being bused into the city.

“Our taxpayers, we already paid $32 million out of our taxes to house and take care of the migrants thus far,” she said. “Now, we already know the only ones who qualify to become citizens in asylum here if they were here after August. They don’t even qualify. Here, we’re gonna be taking care of them for five to seven years while this paperwork floating on people’s desks and why? Send them home! Send them back! Venezuela already said, ‘Oh we’re not taking them back.'”

“I got a question for you,” one of the hosts said. “Who did you vote for?”

“I have no problem with saying that I did vote for Biden because I was not voting — here it is,” she said. (RELATED: ‘Lifelong Democrats’ In Chicago Threaten To Vote Against Biden Over Migrant Crisis)

“Hold on, hold on, this migrant influx that we’re dealing with right now is your fault,” he said.

Over 37,000 migrants have entered Chicago since August 21, 2022, according to the city of Chicago’s dashboard. The city has established 23 temporary congregate shelters since that time to house the migrants, including space at the O’Hare Airport. The city has begun to evict thousands of migrants from the city and state shelters.

The Village of Oak Park, a suburb of Chicago, declared a state of emergency over the arrival of over 100 migrants who needed shelter during the cold weather.

The migrant crisis surged when Biden took office in January 2021. The number of migrant encounters surged from over 400,000 during former President Donald Trump’s last year in office to over 1.7 million in the 2021 fiscal year. Encounters exceeded 2 million in the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years, and have reached nearly 1 million in the 2024 fiscal year, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP).