‘Beta Males’: Medal Of Honor Recipient Rips State Dept Over Biden’s Withdrawal From Afghanistan

Medal Of Honor recipient David Bellavia ripped the U.S. State Department Tuesday on Fox News over the testimony given on President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Bellavia appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss the testimony given Tuesday before the House Foreign Affairs Committee by two top military leaders who oversaw the infamous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Fox host Laura Ingraham questioned Bellavia on his thoughts regarding the testimony given, noting how no one had taken “responsibility” for the failure. (RELATED: Mark Milley Set To ‘Cash In’ After Losing Two Wars And Botching Afghanistan Withdrawal)

Bellavia called out the “nonsense” given by the State Department, noting that their stories had contrasting details. The Medal of Honor recipient continued to state that the U.S. was not “learning lessons” from previous foreign failures, pushing him to question how officials are running “the show.”

“I just can’t get over the fact that the beta males in the State Department are dictating to generals, four-star generals, navy seals, delta force commanders how to fight? Stop it. You’re telling me that you found out five days after six drones followed a guy around that you were telling us was the next Zarqāwī of ISIS-K only to find out he is the Poland Springs water delivery guy of Kabul. You saw secondary explosions – this whole thing is nonsense. It doesn’t make any sense,” Bellavia stated.

“And you know what? We are talking about not repeating the mistakes of Afghanistan. Laura, we are in Haiti right now and nobody knows how many Americans are there, how many Americans to get out. We are not learning lessons like we learned in Nigeria, or Niger, or Belarus or any of the other nine embassies that we have unloaded under President Biden. These aren’t lessons learned. The State Department is running the show. Tony Blinken has more testosterone than General Milley. I don’t understand what the hell is going on here.”

Following Biden green lighting the withdrawal, an ISIS-K terrorist detonated a suicide bomb Aug. 26 at the Abbey Gate of the airport, which ultimately killed 13 American service members. Both Gen. Mark Milley and Gen. Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie testified before the committee, placing the blame for the withdrawal mainly on the State Department, according to ABC News.