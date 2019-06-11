Staff Sgt. David Bellavia Will Become Only Living Iraq Veteran To Receive Medal Of Honor

Former U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia will become the only living Iraq War veteran to receive the Medal of Honor, the White House announced Monday.

President Donald Trump will award Bellavia the Medal of Honor on June 25 for his actions during the second battle of Fallujah in 2004. All five previous recipients from the Iraq War were all awarded posthumously. (RELATED: Activist Says He Falsely Confessed To War Crime As Part Of Anti-War Efforts)

“On Tuesday, June 25, 2019, President Donald J. Trump will award the Medal of Honor to David G. Bellavia for conspicuous gallantry while serving as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Army,” the White House said in a statement. “Then-Staff Sergeant David G. Bellavia will receive the Medal of Honor for his actions on November 10, 2004, while serving as a squad leader in support of Operation Phantom Fury in Fallujah, Iraq.”

During the battle, Bellavia’s platoon became pinned down while clearing houses in Fallujah. Bellavia single-handedly rescued his platoon, while killing several jihadists and wounding another. (RELATED: D-Day Vet To Be Awarded French Legion Of Honor Medal. Here Is His Story Of Unmatched Courage And Sacrifice)

“That remarkable day, then-Staff Seargeant Bellavia rescued an entire squad, cleared an insurgent strongpoint, and saved many members of his platoon from imminent threat,” the White House said.

Bellavia has previously been honored with the Silver Star, Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal, and Army Achievement Medal.