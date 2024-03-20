Massively Hyped NFL QB Prospect Caleb Williams Fires Absolute Nuke During USC Pro Day Workout

USC quarterback Caleb Williams unleashed a nuclear throw during the Trojans’ pro day workout Wednesday with numerous NFL scouts, general managers and coaches in attendance.

Williams, who attended the NFL’s Scouting Combine in February but declined to workout, is showing off his skills for the first time since the college football season ended.

The presumptive number one overall pick uncorked a massive bomb to one of his receivers during the workout that had Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus licking his lips.

Now the bombs are going off: 💣 pic.twitter.com/wsUUaTqNm5 — EJ Snyder (@FootballEJ) March 20, 2024

Ryan Poles trying his best not smile meanwhile Matt Eberflus.. pic.twitter.com/RzFEAb5Wsb — Dave (@dave_bfr) March 20, 2024

Williams is far and away the best prospect in this draft, in my opinion, and all signs point to Chicago selecting him with the first overall pick.

The Bears traded away incumbent starting quarterback Justin Fields for essentially a bag of balls to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. (RELATED: NFL Corner Might Be On The Run After Sheriffs Issued Arrest Warrant)

They also added a weapon in former Chargers standout receiver Keenan Allen, who was in attendance for the pro day workout.

Keenan Allen showed up to USC’s Pro Day in some Bears gear to watch Caleb Williams pic.twitter.com/AHM5QWg44h — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) March 20, 2024

Williams threw a number of short and intermediate routes during the workout as well, but it’s the 60-yard bomb that will surely grab the attention of Bears fans.

The deep ball was so on the money that his receiver just barely caught up to it, stumbling into the end zone after the catch.

Caleb Williams fechando sua sessão de passes no Pro Day de USC com essa BOMBA no meio do campo. #NFLBrasil pic.twitter.com/Fm5P6YDBPd — NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) March 20, 2024

Bears fans, congratulations. You got your guy.