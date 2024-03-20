‘Shamelessly’: Sol Wisenberg Says Biden ‘Repeatedly’ Lied About Family Business Involvement, Applauds Bobulinski

Legal analyst Sol Wisenberg stated Wednesday on Fox News that President Joe Biden has “repeatedly” lied about his family business involvement with his son and applauded Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, for his testimony.

Wisenberg appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss Bobulinski’s testimony Wednesday before the the House Oversight Committee, in which he alleged that Biden had known about his son’s business dealings with Chinese energy firm, CEFC. Fox guest host Jeanine Pirro questioned the legal analyst on Biden continuously claiming that he never was involved in his son’s foreign business affairs, to which Wisenberg slammed. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Hearing Grinds To A Halt After Ranking Democrat Threatens Bobulinski With Subpoena)

“Well, there is nothing to make of it other than that the president has repeatedly lied about this,” Wisenberg said. “And we’ve known it for quite a while. Apparently, that doesn’t bother him, he shamelessly does it across a variety of topics. What I thought was interesting today was that Bobulinski, I thought, was a very powerful witness. He’s obviously been waiting to testify for a long time. His testimony was raw and angry, and I thought it made it more powerful. Unlike some of the other people testifying, he doesn’t have anything he can really be impeached with in terms of his background- He’s a real patriot.”

“So, I thought they were very worried about it and you saw that in their efforts, in their answers – the Democrats in their questions to shift the topic,” he added. “Particularly pathetic was [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] who doesn’t even know that RICO [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act] is not a category, RICO is a criminal statute. 18 USC 1962, you can look it up.”

Ocasio-Cortez notably got into a heated debate with Bobulinski during the hearing and at one point claimed that the RICO Act was “not a crime.”

Bobulinski came out against the president and his family in 2022, claiming that the Biden family had allegedly attempted to commit “fraud” against him. In February the former business partner alleged Biden had “enabled” a deal between Hunter and a Chinese Communist Party-linked energy company.

Both Hunter Biden and the president, however, have maintained their denial of the president’s involvement in his son’s foreign deals.