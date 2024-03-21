‘You’re Making Me Uncomfortable’: Scarborough Quickly Nukes Wife Mika’s Feminist Trump Attack

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough shut down his wife Mika Brzezinski as she began to make a feminist critique against former President Donald Trump.

Brzezinski suggested Trump may not believe his past and current immigrant wives are “that important” because they are women. The panel lamented Trump’s warnings about the border crisis, in which he has repeatedly said the U.S. is “poisoned” by illegal immigration and has called for a “mass deportation operation.”

“It’s interesting though, why does he talk about immigrants this way? I don’t get it because his life has been shaped by immigrants. Immigrants have raised his children,” Scarborough said.

“Yeah … maybe he doesn’t think they’re that important because they’re women,” Brzezinski said.

“No, I don’t think that’s it,” her husband replied.

“Just saying,” Brzezinski said. “You never know, he’s pretty misogynistic, I mean he thinks he can grab them by the…genitalia.”

“Alright, Mika, thank you so much. You’re making me uncomfortable,” Scarborough said. (RELATED”: ‘Unprecedented Crisis’: Joe Scarborough Says Biden Is Not Doing Enough To Secure Border)

Brzezinski referred to audio of Trump from September 2005 telling “Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush about how he tried to seduce a married woman and how a star like him can “grab them by the p*ssy.” The tape is allowed to be included as evidence in the hush money trial relating to the alleged money paid to former porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her and Trump’s alleged extramarital affair undisclosed ahead of the 2016 election.

Illegal immigration has surged since President Joe Biden assumed office in January 2021. Migrant apprehensions exceeded 2 million in the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years, and reached nearly 1 million at the start of the 2024 fiscal year, which began in October 2023, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Migrants released into the public have been arrested and charged with beating officers, murdering and raping young people, despite having a past criminal record.