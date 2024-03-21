Editorial

‘Little Rascals’ Alleged Bank Robbers Foiled By Their Own Parents

Photo Courtesy of FBI Houston

Robert McGreevy Contributor
A trio of teenage and child-aged alleged bank robbers was foiled after two of the three’s parents turned them into the authorities, the FBI’s Houston division claimed in a Tuesday tweet.

The arrestees, who the FBI have jokingly dubbed the “Little Rascals” were aged 11, 12 and 16, according to the FBI’s tweet.

The boys allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo bank on North Freeway and West Road in the Greenspoint area of Houston, according to ABC 13 Houston.

They allegedly passed a threatening note to one of the tellers and were believed to be armed, the outlet reported. They allegedly made away with an undisclosed amount of cash, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told ABC 13. (RELATED: House Republicans Investigate FBI-Bank Collusion)

They would have allegedly gotten away with it too, if it weren’t for their meddling parents. After Harris County Sheriffs released photos of the incident, parents of the youngest two identified them to the sheriff’s office, according to ABC 13.

The third suspect was recognized by a law enforcement officer after being arrested in a fighting incident, according to ABC 13.
When officers arrested the tykes, they recovered a weapon and a “distinctive item” from the surveillance video that helped them identify the perps, according to ABC 13.
Because they are juveniles, their names and other identifying details won’t be shared with the public.
These kids are gonna be grounded for so long when they get out of juvie.
Seriously though, this is kind of hilarious. No, threatening an innocent bank employee with a firearm is not funny. But the idea of a gaggle of pint-sized criminals getting tattled on by their parents is giving me a good chuckle. Imagine how awkward their family dinners were after they got bailed out.
I like to imagine these wet bandits started out small. Originally they may have pulled the classic two-kids-in-one-trench-coat-buy-an-R-rated-movie-ticket trope and the pure thrill of breaking the law just got them hooked. They worked their way up from small-time crime and became mastermind career criminals. That is, until their parents stepped in. Dang, I think we have a real-life movie script on our hands here.