‘Little Rascals’ Alleged Bank Robbers Foiled By Their Own Parents

A trio of teenage and child-aged alleged bank robbers was foiled after two of the three’s parents turned them into the authorities, the FBI’s Houston division claimed in a Tuesday tweet.

The arrestees, who the FBI have jokingly dubbed the “Little Rascals” were aged 11, 12 and 16, according to the FBI’s tweet.

#BREAKING All three bank robbery suspects known as the ‘little rascals’ are in custody.

They are 11, 12, and 16 year-old boys charged locally with robbery by threat. Because they are juveniles, their names and no additional details will be released. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/n10Zm1vcuo — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) March 19, 2024

The boys allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo bank on North Freeway and West Road in the Greenspoint area of Houston, according to ABC 13 Houston.

They allegedly passed a threatening note to one of the tellers and were believed to be armed, the outlet reported. They allegedly made away with an undisclosed amount of cash, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told ABC 13. (RELATED: House Republicans Investigate FBI-Bank Collusion)