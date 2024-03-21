Quavo Launches $100,000 Gun Prevention Program After Losing Takeoff To Gun Violence

Famous rapper, Quavo, launched a $100,000 gun program in Atlanta, in honor of his fallen friend and fellow artist, Migos star, Takeoff.

The 32-year-old singer started the program as part of his organization, The Rocket Foundation, Wednesday. The initiative is operating under the name SPARK Grants and is designed to help reduce gun violence in the region, according to their website. The program plans to award payments of $10,000 to 10 different organizations.

“I am honored to launch this grant program to honor Take and the countless families that have been affected by gun violence,” Quavo said via a statement, according to People. Takeoff was reportedly murdered when gunfire erupted at 810 Billiards & Bowling on Nov. 1, 2022.

The non-profit recipients of the grant will be expected to work alongside The Rocket Foundation on local initiatives that will implement change in the community, and work toward curbing gun violence, the website explained.

“The Rocket Foundation will be giving out $100K in SPARK grants to local orgs dedicated to reducing community violence in Atlanta,” Quavo said in his statement, People reported.

“There is a lot of important work going on in ATL right now, and part of our mission is to uplift these organizations and support them to help save more lives,” Quavo continued, according to People.

Applications are now open, but those interested must meet the criteria for eligibility listed on the website. Organizations must apply by the Apr. 21 deadline. They have to “be a registered nonprofit (501(c)3 or be fiscally sponsored by one,” as well as “be submitting for an existing or piloting initiative impacting the Atlanta metropolitan region.”

Quavo’s Rocket Foundation will determine nine of the 10 organizations to receive the grant, and the 10th will be voted on by the general public, by accessing the Rocket Foundation’s website.

A very meaningful date has been set aside for the grant announcements. All 10 recipients selected will be notified on June 18, the website said. That is the date of Takeoff’s birthday, according to People. (RELATED: REPORT: Takeoff’s Alleged Killer Officially Charged With Murder In Texas)

Takeoff, one of the three members of Migos, alongside Quavo and Offset, reportedly died at the age of 28 in Houston, Texas.

The Rocket Foundation was launched in 2022, in honor of his life and legacy, according to its website.