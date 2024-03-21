Naked Woman Detained For Lighting Church On Fire Lights Police Car On Fire

A Florida woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly starting a fire at a church while naked and allegedly set a second fire in a police car after being detained.

Taylor Pyatte allegedly set fire near Grace Church in Fort Myers, Florida, according to Wink News. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) reportedly found the 42-year-old naked and near the fire.

Once Pyatte was detained, she allegedly set another small fire in the back of a patrol car, the outlet reported. The FMPD told the outlet she was inside the vehicle and had started a fire in the car’s door panel. (RELATED: Fire Destroys 160-Year-Old Massachusetts Church).

Police said she had been searched before being put in the vehicle. However, they believe Pyatte may have had a lighter hidden on her where police wouldn’t find it, the outlet noted.

Pyatte was booked and charged with one count of first-degree arson and damage to property or criminal mischief, according to Lee County Sheriff’s Office inmate records. Pyatte has a court date of April 22, per the inmate records.

