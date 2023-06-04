Fire Destroys 160-Year-Old Massachusetts Church

A 160-year-old Massachusetts church was completely destroyed by a six-alarm fire Friday after the historic building was reportedly struck by lightning.

Firefighters were called to the First Congregational Church in Spencer after smoke was detected in the steeple, WCVB reported. Soon after responders arrived, smoke quickly turned to flame. “As they were advancing into the church itself, there was a fire in the attic and in the steeple itself,” Spencer Fire Chief Paul Normandin told the outlet.

Within 45 minutes of arriving, fire officials witnessed the church’s steeple collapse. The entire roof of the building followed suit less than two hours from the time the fire call came in, WCVB reported.

The First Congregational Church was first established in 1743 on land donated by a wealthy merchant, Fox News reported. In 1772 a larger church was built on the site, with a steeple and bell added in 1802. That building, however, was destroyed by fire in 1862 and rebuilt into the church which, until Friday, stood in its place, Fox News reported.

“It was a very sad day. There’s just so much history and precious memories,” church member Jenny Anderson told WCVB. “My grandparents went here. My great-grandparents were here. Being a member was a great thing. I liked it. I sang in the choir for many, many years,” she continued. (RELATED: These Photos Show The Damage Done To The Notre Dame Cathedral)

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it is believed the church was struck by lightning Friday afternoon as showers and thunderstorms were moving through the area at the time, the outlet stated.