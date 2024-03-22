‘BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE’ Back In Most Mind-Bending Fashion Possible

Warner Bros. dropped the hugely anticipated trailer for the “Beetlejuice” sequel Thursday, aptly named “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.”

Fans of the original cult-classic horror comedy have been waiting since 1988 to spend more time inside the colorful vision of Tim Burton’s award-winning mind and the utter chaos within Michael Keaton. And now, finally, the wait is over.

“After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened,” Warner Bros. described. “With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.”

And wouldn’t you know it, “the juice is loose” once again. And it sounds like he’s ready for more pandemonium than ever. Aren’t you? (RELATED: There’s No Way You Can Watch This Trailer Without Sending Your Pulse Through The Roof)

Starring Wynona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Justin Theroux, Jenny Ortega and Willem Dafoe, among others, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” looks like it’ll be another cartoonish nightmare come to life in all of the best ways possible.

The movie is set for a theatrical release on Sept. 6, 2024.