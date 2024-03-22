‘CTRL+ALT+DESIRE’ Is The Scariest Thing You’ll See All Week

Paramount+ looks like it’s going after HBO Max’s grip on the docuseries market with the trailer for “CTRL+ALT+DESIRE,” which dropped Tuesday.

The three-part docuseries tells the story of the Amato family, a Bulgarian cam girl, and a multi-national murder investigation that seems almost too crazy to believe, according to a press release from Paramount+ shared with the Daily Caller. The crux of the story surrounds Grant Amato, whose “life descended into chaos when he stumbled into the world of live-stream cam models and immediately fell head over heels in love with Silvie,” the aforementioned cam girl.

Paramount+ says the story “sits squarely at the intersection of technology and loneliness,” following Amato as he created a faux online personality as a “big spender” to woo Silvie, but ultimately ended up stealing $200,000 from his family in the month before their brutal, execution-style murders.

“The series taps into four years of prison phone calls recorded from a contraband cell phone and clues scattered across Florida, Eastern Europe and the deep web to reveal a story far more complex than expected,” Paramount described in the release. “Highly educated and charismatic, Amato didn’t fit the typical profile of a federal inmate, but a series of professional missteps steered him down a rabbit hole of depression, isolation and financial ruin.”

It really feels like Paramount+ is going all-out to become the go-to streaming service for top-quality fiction and nonfiction content of recent. (RELATED: Step Aside ‘Tiger King,’ HBO’s Newest Doc ‘Telemarketers’ Will Become A Cult Phenomenon)

Along with a multi-show deal with “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, the move to get into three-part gritty docuseries seems like Paramount+ might end up winning over a lot of HBO Max viewers as 2024 continues.