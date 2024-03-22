Gunmen Open Fire At Moscow Concert Hall, Killing Dozens: REPORTS

Gunmen attacked a concert venue in Moscow Friday, killing at least 40 people, according to multiple reports.

At least three men dressed in military fatigues and armed with rifles attacked the Crocus City Hall, a concert venue in a suburb of the Russian capital, RIA Novosti reported. An explosion and fire also has been reported, according to New York Times reporter Aric Toler. (RELATED: Moscow Mall Erupts Into Fiery Ball Of Flames)

“People in camouflage, at least three, burst into the ground floor of Crocus City Hall and opened fire from automatic weapons. There are definitely wounded,” a correspondent from the Russian state-owned agency reported.

⚡️ At least three men wearing camouflage opened fire at Crocus City Hall, a popular concert venue in Moscow’s suburbs, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency has reported. At least 12 people have reportedly been killed and 35 injured, the Baza Telegram channel said, without… pic.twitter.com/YvfouAA7U5 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) March 22, 2024

Russian authorities said they broke up a planned ISIS attack on a Moscow-area synagogue on Mar. 7. The State Department issued a warning for Americans to avoid large gatherings on Mar. 7.

“The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts, and U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours,” the alert said.

Explosion heard in Moscow’s Crocus City Hall – media pic.twitter.com/9QwdqURHsk — RT (@RT_com) March 22, 2024

While initial reports indicated at least 12 died, the death toll from the reported attack has now climbed to at least 40, according to Wall Street Journal Chief Foreign Affairs correspondent Yaroslav Trofimov.

“Regardless of whether the direct perpetrators of this crime end up in the hands of justice, alive or dead, it is necessary at all costs to establish the names of those who ordered it and punish them without any mercy,” Democratic Party of Russia Senator Alexander Voloshin told RIA Novosti.

🇷🇺⚡ Slain citizens strewn all across Concert Hall in Moscow. pic.twitter.com/N7zVfVqZpI — War Watch (@WarWatchs) March 22, 2024

Crocus City Hall in Moscow right now pic.twitter.com/yfydB70Sw5 — What the media hides. (@narrative_hole) March 22, 2024

BREAKING: There’s an ongoing terrorist attack at a concert hall in Moscow, multiple fatalities reported. pic.twitter.com/ULnATgiyVM — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 22, 2024

🇷🇺⚡ Footage of the first seconds of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, two attackers in camouflage shoot people in the corridor, one of them is armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle. pic.twitter.com/PiUSDzWoCe — War Watch (@WarWatchs) March 22, 2024

🇷🇺⚡ Four armed and equipped terrorists are firing automatic fire at visitors in the Crocus City Hall concert hall. pic.twitter.com/HxrumLRrsY — War Watch (@WarWatchs) March 22, 2024

