Chris Murphy Complains After CNN Interview Postponed For Kate Middleton Cancer Coverage

Democratic Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy took to social media Friday to complain about the postponement of his interview with CNN.

In a now-deleted post on X, Murphy reportedly lamented his interview with CNN being pushed back to make way for the coverage of Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis. His moment in the spotlight was overshadowed by breaking news from across the pond.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy whines about CNN interview bump for Kate Middleton cancer news https://t.co/imAfnQCQBs pic.twitter.com/owL8HuVCwe — New York Post (@nypost) March 22, 2024

“I was supposed to be on CNN at 2pm to talk about the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act and the millions of lives it has saved, but my interview has been bumped by this much more important topic,” Murphy wrote on X, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Dem Lawmakers Ducked And Dodged When Asked Why They Didn’t Pass A Border Bill When They Controlled Congress)

Although the post has now been deleted, a lot of users have seen it and posted their reaction.

PATHETIC. Of course Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy is trying to make the Kate Middleton news about himself. https://t.co/vRBYjuZ2cQ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 22, 2024

Imagine learning a woman has cancer and thinking this is such an inconvenience because my talking points got bumped https://t.co/X2JmWFy1Kn — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 22, 2024

Hi Chris she was announcing her battle with cancer. Sorry you couldn’t talk about Obamacare. https://t.co/LB7G0JvCVg — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 22, 2024

The Princess of Wales shared the news of her cancer diagnosis in a video released Friday, following a period of absence from the public spotlight due to abdominal surgery in January.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery,” she said in a video. “It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.”