Kate Middleton Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Kate Middleton has announced that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

She confirmed her diagnosis in a video message released Friday. The type of cancer has not been disclosed. She started chemotherapy in late February.

The news comes on the heels of much speculation surrounding Middleton’s well-being. The Princess Of Wales disappeared from the public eye after the palace announced she underwent abdominal surgery in January. A number of conspiracy theories surrounding her well-being have since made their rounds on the internet.

The London Clinic is currently probing a possible security breach involving Middleton’s health records.

Middleton was not spotted in public for several weeks. When the first post-surgery images of Middleton did emerge, fans immediately questioned their authenticity, with many speculating it wasn’t actually her in the photographs, or that the images may have been edited.

The royal family was under further scrutiny when Middleton released an edited family photo to her Instagram account. Eagle-eyed royal watchers discovered editing flaws, which triggered an apology and explanation from Middleton’s account. (RELATED: The London Clinic Launches Investigation Into Possible Snooping Of Kate Middleton’s Hospital Records: REPORT)

The royal family has been plagued with health issues for much of 2024. King Charles has been absent from his royal duties after his cancer diagnosis. He has received treatment and is currently recovering.