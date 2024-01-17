Kate Middleton Hospitalized, Required Surgery

Kensington Palace announced Wednesday that Kate Middleton is in hospital, recovering from surgery.

A statement released to Instagram noted this was a “planned abdominal surgery” that took place at The London Clinic, Tuesday. “The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery, ” they said. The Princess of Wales seemingly faces a long road to recovery.

“Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” Kensington Palace wrote in their statement.

The royal family has asked for some privacy during this time.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible,” they wrote

"her wish that her personal medical information remains private."

The exact reason for the surgical procedure has not been revealed at this time.

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

They went on to issue an apology for the postponement of Middleton’s engagements, and closed off their statement by writing, “She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”