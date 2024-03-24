Alleged Terrorists Responsible For Russian Concert Hall Attack Dragged Into Court, Officially Charged

Four alleged terrorists responsible for the Moscow concert hall attack were officially charged Sunday, as some of them could be seen being dragged through court, video shows.

Video footage posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) shows one of the four suspected terrorists, identified as Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, 32, arriving at the Basmanny District Court of Moscow Sunday. Authorities could be seen surrounding Mirzoyev as the 32-year-old walked in face down with his hands handcuffed behind him.

In additional clips of Mirzoyev sitting in court, he could be seen with a heavily bruised face as Russian authorities reportedly tortured all terrorists during their interrogation, the Associated Press reported. (RELATED: Concert Hall Partially Collapses After Terrorist Attack Leaves At Least 133 Dead, 140 Wounded: REPORT)

🇷🇺 BREAKING: TWO SUSPECTS CHARGED IN MOSCOW TERROR ATTACK Russian courts have pressed charges against Dalerdzhon Barotovich Mirzoyev and Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda for the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. Source: TASS pic.twitter.com/9SKQrT4pr6 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 24, 2024

Mirzoyev along with Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, 30, Shamsidin Fariduni, 25, and Mukhammadsobir Faizov, 19 were charged by Russian authorities for the attack against the country’s Crocus City Hall Friday, leaving at least 133 people dead and more than 140 injured, according to AP News. Mirzoyev, Rachabalizoda, and Fariduni all pleaded guilty to the crime, carrying a maximum life imprisonment sentence, the outlet reported.

Along with footage of Mirzoyev, images and video of Rachabalizoda show that he had a heavily bandaged ear which was reportedly cut off during his interrogation with Russian authorities, according to Noel Reports.

Also a second suspect appeared. He is the guy who had his ear cut off during interrogations and stuffed in his mouth, just after he was arrested. pic.twitter.com/jJgwQ6844x — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) March 24, 2024

Faizov could additionally be seen being brought into court from the hospital on a wheelchair dressed in a hospital gown with multiple cuts reportedly seen on his body, according to AP News. Along with Russian authorities by Faizov’s side, medics could also be seen in the court with him as he reportedly sat through his hearing with his eyes closed, the outlet stated.

One of the apprehended terrorists responsible for the attack in Moscow had to be wheeled into court with a wheelchair. He was fine when they caught him. pic.twitter.com/5fQ7FPhaO6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 24, 2024

Shortly after the incident, ISIS-K claimed responsibility through an online post for the attack, however, Russian authorities have yet to confirm the connection. The four suspects were quickly arrested Saturday as well as several other people who were detained on suspicion of involvement in the attack, according to AP News.

Upon their arrest, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the four had been attempting to flee to Ukraine, but Kyiv denied the allegations, the outlet reported. While all four are citizens of Tajikistan, they are expected to be held in pre-trial custody until May 22.