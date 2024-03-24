Video Shows Mom Chase Alleged Kidnapper After He Grabs, Runs Off With Teenage Daughter

Video shows a mother in Queens chasing an alleged kidnapper after he grabbed and ran away with her teenage daughter Jan. 23.

Adriana Alvarez bolted out of her apartment when a deli worker who allegedly became obsessed with her 18-year-old daughter, Lex, grabbed the victim around 9 a.m. in an alleged attempted kidnapping, doorbell footage showed, according to the New York Post.

Fearless NYC mom fights teen daughter’s hulking alleged kidnapper down four flights of stairs in insane video https://t.co/SbwjQwQUHB pic.twitter.com/seg9Xju6W2 — New York Post (@nypost) March 24, 2024



Police later identified the alleged kidnapper as George Vassiliou, the outlet reported. The 25-year-old suspect, wearing a mask and a camouflage jacket, ambushed the victim after emerging from a staircase as she returned to her fourth-floor apartment following a dog walk.

Vassiliou was recorded pouncing on the victim before grabbing her by the shoulders as she screamed. He shoved her down the staircase when the victim’s mother sprinted toward the suspect and punched him repeatedly, according to the outlet.

“I’ve never heard my daughter scream like that,” the 35-year-old mother told the outlet “I thought maybe the dog had run downstairs, but I step out to see my daughter being dragged away.”

“You never imagine this kind of thing would happen to you, especially in your own building. It was horrible.”

Alvarez said her punches were ineffective against the 230-pound suspect, who stood more than one foot taller than her at 6-foot-2, the outlet reported. Vassiliou reportedly struck the victim’s mother in the face before deploying pepper spray on both women. (RELATED: ‘She Is Never Here’: Residents Of AOC’s District Blast NYC’s Crime Wave, Migrant Crisis)

Alvarez suffered a dislocated shoulder, a fractured orbital socket and a broken elbow as a result of the altercation. The mother and daughter eventually escaped Vassiliou after repeatedly yelling for help, which led to a neighbor beating the suspect with a stick, according to the outlet. Alvarez said Vassiliou “had this all planned out.”

Vassiliou faces charges of attempted kidnapping, assault, weapon possession, unlawful possession of noxious matter, harassment and violating an order of protection, police said. The suspect is jailed at Riker’s Island with bail set at $50,000, records show.