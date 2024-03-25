‘Concerned With The Size’: MSNBC Legal Analysts Suggest Trump Bond Appeal Ruling May Foreshadow Future Decision

MSNBC legal analysts on Monday suggested a New York appeals court ruling to lower former President Donald Trump’s bond could be a preview of what’s to come.

The court agreed to block collection of the $454 million judgment in Trump’s civil fraud case should he succeed in posting $175 million within 10 days. The analysts asserted on “Katy Tur Reports” that the ruling could suggest the appeals court will eventually decide to reduce the February judgment issued by New York Judge Arthur Engoron. (RELATED: New York AG Letitia James Takes First Step Toward Seizing Trump’s Assets)

“It certainly suggests that the appellate court is concerned with the size of the judgment, maybe not that there is a judgment, but concerned with the size of the judgment and may be previewing knocking it down in size,” former assistant New York State Attorney General Adam Pollock said. “That said, the attorney general’s office has the best appellate lawyers in New York City, and I’m confident that they’ll put up a fight.”

WATCH:

Trump said he will post the $175 million bond after the appeals court ruling.

“First of all, I think in setting the bond today at $175 million, that’s certainly an indication that at least five judges on the appellate division believe that the judgment is too large,” MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin said. “If not, they would insist on having Tish James and her office securitize for the value of what they think the judgment ultimately should be.”

“If an appeals court ultimately sustains that judgment for $454 million and counting because prejudgment interest will continue to accrue, you can see how $175 million in a bond isn’t enough to provide Tish James with that security,” she added. “So there is some inkling of where this is going in there.”

