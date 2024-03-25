Rebel Wilson Exposes Celebrity Who Allegedly Threatened To Silence Her

Rebel Wilson took to social media, Saturday, to put “Grimsby” co-star Sacha Baron Cohen on blast for allegedly trying to threaten her over content disclosed in her memoir.

The famous actress previously teased that she had an experience with a “massive a-hole” that she said would be explained within the pages of her upcoming book, “Rebel Rising.” She then decided to name names and tell her fans that Baron Cohen allegedly attempted to silence her to prevent her from sharing stories about him, according to Page Six. “I wrote about an asshole in my book. Now, said asshole is trying to threaten me,” Wilson said in a now-deleted Instagram Story post. “The ‘asshole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.”

Rebel Wilson attends the Netflix Senior Year Special Screening at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on May 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for NetflixWilson went on to say her co-star allegedly went to serious lengths to prevent her from proceeding with the publication of her memoir.

“He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers,” Wilson said.

She noted her determination to press on, in spite of his alleged efforts.

“He is trying to stop press coming out about my book. But the book WILL come out, and you will all know the truth,” she said, according to Page Six.

The famous actress said she released his name in an effort to “not be bullied or silenced by high-priced lawyers or PR crisis managers,” and went on to explain her position on the alleged matter.

Wilson was more reserved in her March 15th social media post and had not revealed Baron Cohen’s name at the time.

“When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, yeah, ‘I have a no asshole policy.’ [It] means, like, ‘Yeah, I don’t work with assholes.’ I was like, ‘Oh, yeah. I mean, that sounds sensible or logical,'” she said, according to Page Six.

“But then [what they meant] really sunk in because I worked with a massive asshole, and yeah, now I definitely have a no assholes policy.”

Wilson previously spoke out about her co-star on the “Kyle and Jackie O” radio show in 2014, calling Cohen “outrageous.” She noted a time she called their mutual agent to tell her how much he was allegedly “harassing” her. (RELATED: Mike Tyson And Bobby Brown Help One Another Through The Deep Pain Of Losing A Child)

The actress said Baron Cohen allegedly asked her to “stick [her] finger up [his] butt” for a “Borat” scene, which she said was not part of the script.

“Rebel Rising” is slated for wide release on April 2.