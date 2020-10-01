Watch Sacha Baron Cohen In The Trailer For The ‘Borat’ Sequel

The trailer for the highly-anticipated “Borat” sequel with Sacha Baron Cohen is officially out.

Amazon released the trailer for “The Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” late Wednesday afternoon, and it looks incredible. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Watch the preview below. It’s pretty damn funny.

This film is going to be incredible when it hits Amazon October 23. I have no doubt about that at all. It’s going to be epic.

The fact it was actually shooting when the coronavirus pandemic hit is a gift from Heaven when it comes to entertainment.

You couldn’t have asked for a luckier break if you’re Cohen.

Remember, folks, it’s okay to laugh at yourself, your political side and everyone else. That’s what makes “Borat” so great.

It takes shots at literally everyone. Cohen quarantining with a conservative family talking about Democrats being more dangerous than coronavirus is going to be incredibly funny.

You can check out “The Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” starting October 23 on Amazon!