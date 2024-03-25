‘So Infuriating I Don’t Even Know What To Do’: Tristan Snell Melts Down After Trump Bond Reduction

A MSNBC commentator ripped an appeals court’s ruling that lowered the amount of a bond former President Donald Trump had to post Monday, calling it a “miscarriage of justice.”

A New York appeals court judge reduced the bond Trump must post in order to appeal a civil fraud ruling by Judge Arthur Engoron to $175 million instead of over $450 million Monday. Tristan Snell told MSNBC host Jose Diaz-Balart the “infuriating” ruling was “flawed.” (RELATED: ‘Adults In The Room’: Turley Applauds Court’s Decision To Reduce Trump’s Bond After ‘Absurd’ $454 Million Ruling)

“Honestly, this is so infuriating I don’t even know what to do. I don’t even know if I care what the process is that these judges are arriving at,” Snell told Diaz-Balart. “Whatever it is, it’s flawed. I can tell you that much. David put it well. This is a different process for this person. We have decided that he gets his own private court of justice. He has a private plane. He has private clubs that he lives in. He basically has fashioned himself his own private militia to try to take over the Capitol. Now he’s getting his own private system of justice. This is an absolute travesty.”

WATCH:



Engoron previously ruled that Trump was liable for fraud Sept. 26, ordering that several business licenses Trump held were to be revoked and that his businesses were to be shut down, but an appeals court stayed Engoron’s ruling on Oct. 6.

“The appellate court has now just decided they’re going to swoop in and just change it, and that’s it, and now the AG’s office can now try to go up above them, I believe, you know, I don’t know what the details are because you just told us,” Snell continued. “I’m guessing this is coming from the First Department, Appellate Division, First Department, that’s the intermediate court here in New York that would be issuing a decision here.

“I don’t know if there’s a remedy for the AG’s office to go up to the court of appeals, which is our high court here in New York and try to get them to basically countermand this order, but in my view, this is without knowing more, unless there’s some sort of other extenuating circumstance that we’re going to learn here, this appears to be an absolute gross miscarriage of justice,” Snell added.

Legal experts criticized Engoron for refusing a lower bond amount, calling it “confiscatory,” while others ripped Democratic Attorney General Letitia James of New York for “gloating” about the ruling.

James sued Trump in September 2022, alleging he overstated the value of real estate holdings in order to obtain loans after promising to investigate Trump during her 2018 campaign for attorney general, during which she labeled him an “illegitimate president.”

