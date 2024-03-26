Man’s Car Flew 100 Feet Before Crashing Into Lake With Wife Stuck Inside: Cops

An Arizona man has been charged with driving drunk after his car flew about 100 feet through the air before crashing into a lake on Friday, killing his wife, according to police.

Anthony Maiorana, 35, was returning with his 35-year-old wife Megan from a social gathering when he “allegedly drove his car off the roadway and into the lake where it became completely submerged under water,” the Goodyear Police Department (GPD) said in a statement Tuesday.

The police found Maiorana lying prostrate and drenched near the lake, screaming into the grass, AZFamily reported. His car had hit a curb multiple times after he failed to negotiate a bend, according to the outlet.

The car then slid and spun across the sidewalk and grass, and its front passenger side hit a reinforced concrete culvert, sending the car flying through the air and plummeting into the neighborhood lake, AZFamily reported. The speed limit in the area was 25mph, according to the outlet.

GPD officers searched for Megan but could not recover her, according to the police statement. A dive team then reportedly joined the search and recovered Megan's body.

Maiorana was treated in a hospital, then arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and booked into jail, the GPD said. He faces charges of “manslaughter, extreme [driving under the influence (DUI)] and reckless driving,” according to the GPD.

DRIVE SOBER! The consequences of impaired driving can be SEVERE and life altering! Avoid a tragedy; plan ahead for a sober ride home or call a ride share/taxi or friend. pic.twitter.com/SdIfkOvMM4 — Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) March 26, 2024

Maiorana admitted to having had two beers at the function, and his blood alcohol content (BAC) registered at 0.234, according to AZFamily. The legal limit in Arizona is 0.08, according to Forbes.

Maiorana’s attorney reportedly told the court his client was bipolar and was taking medication for the condition. Maiorana’s bail was set at $150,000, the outlet noted.

“This is a really tragic scene and I hate to call it an accident. Because an accident, that term, indicates that it’s not preventable and we all know that when you get behind the wheel of a car and you’re impaired, you make a decision,” GPD spokesperson Lisa Berry said, according to AZFamily.