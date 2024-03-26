‘Take Me To Jail’: Super Bowl XLIX Hero Malcolm Butler Reportedly Arrested And Charged With DUI

Malcolm Butler, the hero of Super Bowl XLIX whose end-of-the-game interception won the Big Game for the New England Patriots over Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks, was placed under arrest for alleged drunken driving in North Providence, RI earlier in March.

Butler was arrested Mar. 16 by the North Providence Police Department, according to GoLocal. After locating his white Mercedes Benz E300, which was blocking traffic at an intersection at around 3:30 AM ET, authorities put Butler under questioning, per the outlet. (RELATED: Damien Harris Retires After Just Five Seasons In NFL)

It appeared that Butler was intoxicated by alcohol and gave police an outright refusal to take a chemical test, according to GoLocal. His eyes also appeared to be bloodshot and his speech slurred, per the outlet.

“Just take me to jail,” said Butler, per the police report via GoLocal.

Just a week before on Mar. 9 Butler announced that he was retiring from the league for the second time.

The 34-year-old Butler hasn’t competed in the NFL since 2020, last suiting up for the Tennessee Titans in his last playing days. However, he has been a member of multiple practice squads, including having a second run with the Patriots.

Butler was charged with a DUI by the police department Mar. 21, and will be attending a hearing Thursday at the 3rd Division District Court in Providence.