Video Shows Alleged Drunk Driver’s Porsche Tumbling Through A Gas Station

Security camera footage caught the moment an alleged drunk driver crashed into a gas station in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and tumbled through a parking lot.

A 19-year-old woman was speeding early Saturday in a Porsche when she lost control of the vehicle and barreled through a Shell gas station and into another parking lot, the Ann Arbor Police Department (AAPD) said on Facebook. Officials estimated the car was traveling about 100 mph.

Another 19-year-old woman was inside the car and suffered minor injuries alongside the driver. Both women were transported to a local hospital, police said.

A 20-year-old male passenger suffered significant injuries from the crash and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said Friday the man is still hospitalized but expected to survive. (RELATED: Video Shows Ambulance Narrowly Avoid A Car Flipping Over On The Highway).

“We were thinking they had to be going over 100 miles per hour. [They] hit that curb, they ran through our whole lot, and they flipped and somersaulted and landed into the plaza next door,” Omar Hasan, the manager of the Shell gas station, told Fox 2 News.

Female drunk driver flips Porsche in Ann Arbor. 😳‼️ All 3 passengers lived. pic.twitter.com/Pt3L7Av8dU — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) March 21, 2024

Multiple cars in the parking lot were damaged after the incident. During the crash, a tire flew off the vehicle and collided with the windshield of a car parked in the gas station parking lot, the outlet reported.

Hasan told Fox he had been asking his brother to move one of the cars and was glad he didn’t get around to moving it, as it was damaged by the crash.

“Thankfully he didn’t because there was oncoming traffic that morning. While they were somersaulting, the tire flew out and it just smashed – it totaled that car. Just thinking about it, if that car wasn’t there, it would’ve hit oncoming traffic and probably could’ve killed someone,” Hasan added.

“The video of the crash very clearly shows the dangers of driving impaired and at excessive speeds,” the AAPD said on Facebook. “It also shows the importance of wearing your seatbelt. Seatbelts save lives and that was a very big reason all three occupants were able to survive this violent crash.”

Police suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash.

“It’s very unfortunate that these are 19-year-old kids driving a super car (and) they’re drunk,” Hasan told the outlet. “The questions arise in the community: Where did they get drunk at? Where is this happening?”

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.