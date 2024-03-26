Editorial

What The … ? Caleb Williams Has A Pink iPhone And Painted Nails To Match (And Is That Lipstick?!)

Most likely No. 1 NFL Draft pick Caleb Williams is constantly having criticism thrown his way — sometimes justified, sometimes not — and here we go again. [X/Screenshot/Public — @MarchMadnessWBB]

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
What the hell is going on here?

Former USC Trojans quarterback and most likely No. 1 NFL Draft pick Caleb Williams is constantly having criticism thrown his way — sometimes justified, sometimes not — and here we go again. And I think we’ll put this one in the justified category.

Enjoying the offseason and the buildup to the NFL Draft (no harm there), Williams was spotted on camera cheering on the USC women’s basketball team amid their March Madness journey. Again, no harm there. (RELATED: Damien Harris Retires After Just Five Seasons In NFL)

However, viewers who were tuning into the second-round matchup between the Trojans and Kansas Jayhawks not only got a glimpse of Williams, but there was some strange activity surrounding this dude. And Williams only added more fuel to the fire by quote-posting the video on his Twitter account.

“Vibes onlyyyyy supporting our girls,” wrote Williams.

Like, why so many “y’s,” my guy?

But that’s not even the worst of it, because, for some reason, this dude had a pink iPhone, pink wallet and what appears to be pink nails to match. And on top of that, it looks like he has pink lipstick! And that dancing … what on earth?

Needless to say, people had an absolute field day on social media.

Okay … so consider me NOT a fan of Caleb Williams. What the hell?