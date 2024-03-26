What The … ? Caleb Williams Has A Pink iPhone And Painted Nails To Match (And Is That Lipstick?!)

What the hell is going on here?

Former USC Trojans quarterback and most likely No. 1 NFL Draft pick Caleb Williams is constantly having criticism thrown his way — sometimes justified, sometimes not — and here we go again. And I think we’ll put this one in the justified category.

Enjoying the offseason and the buildup to the NFL Draft (no harm there), Williams was spotted on camera cheering on the USC women’s basketball team amid their March Madness journey. Again, no harm there. (RELATED: Damien Harris Retires After Just Five Seasons In NFL)

However, viewers who were tuning into the second-round matchup between the Trojans and Kansas Jayhawks not only got a glimpse of Williams, but there was some strange activity surrounding this dude. And Williams only added more fuel to the fire by quote-posting the video on his Twitter account.

“Vibes onlyyyyy supporting our girls,” wrote Williams.

Like, why so many “y’s,” my guy?

Vibes onlyyyyy supporting our girls https://t.co/MBULWWdubT — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) March 26, 2024

But that’s not even the worst of it, because, for some reason, this dude had a pink iPhone, pink wallet and what appears to be pink nails to match. And on top of that, it looks like he has pink lipstick! And that dancing … what on earth?

Needless to say, people had an absolute field day on social media.

Pink phone is crazy ngl. https://t.co/I6yBOZ4S8y — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) March 26, 2024

Gotta be his girls wallet + phone, right? pic.twitter.com/xu2UxjWsM7 — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) March 26, 2024

Pink painted nails to match is crazy pic.twitter.com/eouthvVczl — Chet (@NoCapCapitalLLC) March 26, 2024

He absolutely has lipstick on — Glory Holz (@_GloryHolz) March 26, 2024

QBs with pink phones and pink wallets/clutches are not to be trusted. Good luck Bears! 💅 — TWoodsy (@TGWoodsy) March 26, 2024

Is he wearing lipstick? — Chadly (@ChadsRcool) March 26, 2024

Pink phone? Lipstick? Care to comment @BarstoolBigCat — Rip Wheeler (@Gambling34) March 26, 2024

Painted nails. Red lipstick. Pink phone. Sassy dance.

Are you sure this is your QB? @BarstoolBigCat — dante (@ChiefDanteA) March 26, 2024

Can’t wait to watch Caleb Williams be ass at any point in his career and this video resurfaces a million times pic.twitter.com/LnijWl4gim — Courtney (@CourtsSports0) March 26, 2024

Okay … so consider me NOT a fan of Caleb Williams. What the hell?