Damien Harris Retires After Just Five Seasons In NFL

Damien Harris, an NFL running back who played for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, has retired from the league after just five seasons. Out of the 44 games that he made appearances in, he started in 34 of them.

Harris announced his retirement from the league Monday, doing so in his prime at the age of 27. (RELATED: NFL Bans ‘Hip-Drop’ Tackle, Showing Just How Soft The League Has Become)

“For the past 20 years, playing the game of football has been one of the greatest privileges in my life,” said Harris in an official statement.

“Getting to represent the name on the back of my jersey on and off the field getting to compete at the highest level with and against the best competitors while winning championships, and being coached by the 2 greatest head coaches of all time in Nick Saban and Bill Belichick are all just a small part of what God has done in my life with the game of football.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damien Harris (@d.soaq)

Harris was picked in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Patriots, going on to play two games in his rookie campaign before getting to start in his sophomore season.

After his time in New England was over, Harris tallied 2,094 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns, also marking up 281 receiving yards off 40 catches.

He played six contests in Buffalo in 2023, putting up 94 rushing yards and one touchdown. The campaign would come to an early end after he was taken out of action with a neck sprain, needing to be removed from the field with an ambulance.