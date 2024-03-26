Dispute Over $3 Leads To The Murder Of A Florida Man, Cops Say

A Florida man with the street alias “Weezy” allegedly shot a man to death March 6 because the late victim owed the alleged killer $3, court records read, according to Local 10.

Thirty-nine-year-old Terry Flowers, also called Weezy, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting and killing the man just outside of a Pompano Beach, Florida convenience store, according to Broward County court records, Local 1o reported. The records reportedly alleged the shooting was over a $3 debt.

KILLED OVER $3: Broward County deputies say a witness told investigators that a man known by the street name of “Weezy” shot and killed another man over a $3 debt. His real name is Terry Flowers — and he’s charged with first-degree murder. https://t.co/1tilZxycY5 — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) March 25, 2024

First responders who arrived on the scene attempted to save the late victim, Local 10 reported. The victim was then reportedly rushed to Broward Health North medical center for treatment but was declared deceased. The arrest warrant had the victim’s name redacted, according to the outlet.

The victim’s kin, along with at least one witness, speculated that the shooting stemmed from a quarrel concerning a $3 debt the victim had owed to Flowers, Local 10 reported. (RELATED: Oklahoma Man Breaches Government Site To Purchase Cars At $1)

A woman who was in the company of the victim when Flowers allegedly shot him alleged a similar confrontation between the two occurred a couple of days earlier, according to the outlet.

Detectives obtained footage of the alleged murder taking place, the warrant revealed, according to the outlet. After a review, police reportedly noticed Flowers allegedly fire off a shot in error approximately 15 minutes before the murder took place. The footage allegedly caught a potential accomplice of Flowers retrieving bullet shell cases at the location, Local 10 reported.

At the time of writing, there is reportedly no indication that the individual’s identity has been discovered nor if he has been arrested in connection with the alleged money-motivated murder.

Police arrested Flowers at his apartment Tuesday in Dania Beach, Florida on one count of first degree murder, according to Local 10.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for the March 6th murder of another man over a $3 debt outside of a South Florida convenience store. — NewsRadio WFL Orlando AM540, 93.1/94.1 FM (@WFLAorlando) March 26, 2024

Flowers is currently being held without bond at the Broward County Sheriff’s Office Main Jail, the outlet reported.

It is not clear what exactly the victim may have owed Weezy the $3 for.