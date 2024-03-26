Jim Harbaugh Keeps Rules For Life On His Business Card, And You Have To Hear Them

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh apparently hands out business cards with his rules for life on them. ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared his copy Tuesday with Pat McAfee and crew, and you just have to hear them.

“You’re gonna love this. He gave me his business card. Hold on. This is unbelievable,” Schefter told McAfee.

“This is his business card,” Schefter said before sharing the 20-rule list with McAfee and his crew. McAfee then read the rules aloud.

“Jim Harbaugh’s rules to live by,” McAfee read from the card.

Rule one is the cardinal one, and the one I love the most.

“Seek first the Kingdom of God, and all else will be added unto you.”

Beautiful.

“Jim Harbaugh gave me his business card today” ~ @AdamSchefter Jim Harbaugh’s Rules To Live By This is AWESOME #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/DnJlCpUEJD — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 26, 2024

Rule two was, as McAfee noted, passed down from Harbaugh’s father, Jack. “Attack each day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.”

Three: “Who could possibly have it better than you?” The answer, of course, is nobody.

Four: “Better today than yesterday. Better tomorrow than today.”

Five and six are two of my favorites. Five is “Heroes have no days off.” I love this one. It reminds me of one of my favorite Tom Brady quotes: “If you want to be great, you’ve got to bring it every day.”

Six: “Your fate is in your hands.”

Seven: “Think. Innovate. Find solutions. By your talent and effort you will be known.”

Eight: “Choose a great role model. Watch them, emulate them, then make them proud.” Fantastic rule.

“A smile being pleasant is a small price to pay for the good will and affection of others,” is nine.

Ten: “Discipline yourself daily to be physically fit for life.”

Eleven: “Great effort equals great results.”

Twelve: “Stop trying to win all your fights in the first round.”

Thirteen: “What we do in life echoes in eternity.”

Fourteen: “Seek long and trusting friendships by being happy and helpful for the other guy’s success.”

Fifteen: “The best customer is a satisfied one.”

Sixteen: “The only job you start at the top is digging a hole.”

Seventeen is the golden rule. “Treat others as you want to be treated.” (RELATED: Former NFL GM’s Insanely Hot Take Leads Me To Believe He’s Colluding With New Coach)

Eighteen: “Here’s advice. ABCs for picking a school. Academics, ball, college environment.

Nineteen: “Three keys to happiness in descending order:

3. Pick a job you love.

2. Outwork your competition.

1. Marry wisely.

Twenty is the cherry on the top. “Contemplating a career move? Do what is best for your family personally and professionally, a place where you’ll be happy and productive and where you are wanted and they like what you do and how you do it. Follow the direction. Keep doing you. It’s working.”

“God bless you and yours, Jim Harbaugh” the reigning NCAA football National Champion signs off.

I couldn’t love any of this more if I tried. The rules themselves are so picture perfect. Sorry, Jordan Peterson, but the Harbaugh laws are all you need to live a good life. But the fact that Harbaugh carries them around on his business card is just phenomenal.