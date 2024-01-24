Sports

Chargers Hire Jim Harbaugh As Head Coach, Sources Say: REPORT

2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Robert McGreevy Contributor
The Los Angeles Chargers are officially hiring former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to be their head coach, sources informed ESPN, the outlet reported.

After a weeklong courtship the Chargers got their man, according to ESPN.

Harbaugh comes back to the NFL after a nine year stint as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines which he capped off with a national championship. (RELATED: Are Harbaugh Family Values Making Football Great Again?)

He last manned the NFL sidelines as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers where he led the team to a Super Bowl in 2013, coming up just short against his brother John Harbaugh’s Ravens.

He’ll now helm a Los Angeles Chargers franchise that was in San Diego the last time he coached in the NFL.