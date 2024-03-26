Virginia Parents Arrested For Alleged Inhumane Child Confinement With ‘Bungee System’

Police arrested a Virginia couple March 23 for allegedly subjecting their child to inhumane living conditions, a local outlet reported.

Tony D. Blosser, 36, and Candace J. Conrad, 28, allegedly forced a child to live in appalling conditions, with their residence marred by feces on the walls and littered with drug paraphernalia, according to WJAR. This sparked an investigation that resulted in charges for putting the child’s well-being in danger.

Couple used ‘bungee system’ to lock child in room with feces ‘smeared into the walls’ and meth pipe in plain sight: Police https://t.co/6u9R95q3tB — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) March 25, 2024

State Police in West Virginia went to check on a child who was reported to be alone and not properly dressed, playing in the street while wet, according to WAJR. When the police arrived, they talked to the person who reported seeing the child outside in cold weather, wearing thin clothes. While talking to the couple, they both thought the child was sleeping in the bedroom. (RELATED: Police Arrest Father After He Allegedly Squeezed His 4-Month-Old Baby So Hard He Broke His Ribs)

Conrad and Blosser reportedly led police through their cluttered and unsafe home. The officers discovered the child’s room locked from outside with bungee cords, WAJR stated. Inside, conditions worsened with feces smeared on carpet and walls, and drug paraphernalia openly placed on a nightstand. Conrad confessed to using methamphetamine via a pipe. Both are now detained at Central Regional Jail, facing charges of child neglect.

Both are held with a bail set at $20,000 each. Conrad is scheduled for a preliminary court appearance March 27, with Blosser’s hearing planned for Apr. 3, according to Law&Crime.