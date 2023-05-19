Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Trailer Released

The first trailer for Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated crime drama “Killers of the Flower Moon” was released to social media Thursday, and has already been viewed more than 9.5 million times in less than 24 hours.

The 1920-set adaptation of David Grann’s non-fiction hit tells a story of greed and death. The film features big names Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone as a couple in the middle of a murder investigation that centers around the deaths of members of the Osage tribe in Oklahoma. The film carries a $200 million budget and is the most expensive movie Apple has ever funded, according to The Guardian. The movie marks the seventh collaboration between DiCaprio and Scorsese.

#KillersOfTheFlowerMoon will exclusively be in theatres from @ParamountMovies & @AppleFilms this October. It’s a project I am proud of & I cannot wait to share it with you all. @lily_gladstone @johnlithgow pic.twitter.com/kxikmq943N — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) May 18, 2023

The movie trailer tells the tale of the murders of the members of the Osage tribe who became wealthy when oil was discovered on their land. The crimes were later dubbed as the ‘Reign of Terror.’

DiCaprio takes on the role of Ernest, the nephew of a very powerful rancher, who is played by Robert De Niro. Gladstone plays Ernest’s wife, Molly.

The famous actor took to Twitter to promote the film by posting the trailer and a short caption.

The famous actor took to Twitter to promote the film by posting the trailer and a short caption Thursday. (RELATED: The Trailer For Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Dropped, And It's Epic)

Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr., Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd, Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson also star in the film.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” hits theaters October 6.